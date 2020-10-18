Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Metro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.41 ($11.07).

B4B3 stock opened at €8.86 ($10.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21. The company has a market cap of $26.36 million and a PE ratio of -97.36. Metro has a 52 week low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 52 week high of €13.70 ($16.12). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.83.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

