Michael Tobin Purchases 5,000 Shares of Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($12,803.76).
Audioboom Group stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. Audioboom Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 284.85 ($3.72). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 185.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.92.
