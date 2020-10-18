Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAA. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.