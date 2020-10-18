Mike Cathro Acquires 145,000 Shares of Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Director Mike Cathro acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,381,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$111,901.50.

Mike Cathro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Mike Cathro acquired 45,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,275.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Mike Cathro acquired 16,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,600.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Mike Cathro acquired 42,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,200.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Mike Cathro acquired 21,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,100.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Mike Cathro acquired 20,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Mike Cathro acquired 5,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$500.00.

Shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00.

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, silver, lead, and zinc. The company owns a 100% interest in the Rateria property that comprises 32 mineral tenures totaling approximately 12,167 hectares.

