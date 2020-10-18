Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 101,041 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,660 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,262,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,389,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

