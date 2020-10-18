Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 56,386 Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 34.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 381.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 142.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 267,800.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83.

