Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 63,438 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.3% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $43,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,656,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,218.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,298,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,913 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,370,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,684,000 after purchasing an additional 759,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,403,000 after purchasing an additional 669,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $54.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

