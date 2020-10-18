Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.14% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR opened at $81.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.