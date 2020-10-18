Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ stock opened at $288.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

