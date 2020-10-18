Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

