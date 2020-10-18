Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.16% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $84,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,055,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.