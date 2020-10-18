Mission Wealth Management LP Has $10.40 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,546 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.41% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.