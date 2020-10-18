Mission Wealth Management LP Has $3.34 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $17,154,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,693,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,309,000 after buying an additional 387,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,178,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000,000 after buying an additional 204,765 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,590.7% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 138,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 130,342 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,325.6% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 127,537 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $74.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

