Mission Wealth Management LP Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,281 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 151.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

NUBD opened at $26.89 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96.

