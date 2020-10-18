Mission Wealth Management LP Has $4.66 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after buying an additional 3,091,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44,300.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,786,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,643 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 902.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $54,546,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.