Mission Wealth Management LP Has $54.37 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 3.37% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $54,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2,666.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,016,000 after acquiring an additional 338,508 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.02 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

