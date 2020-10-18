Mission Wealth Management LP Has $58.72 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,126 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.28 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.