Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $287.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.34 and its 200 day moving average is $251.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

