Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 5,556 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,887,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,108,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,076,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,853 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,682,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,990,000 after acquiring an additional 703,710 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $69.71.

