Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 27.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.3% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $97,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after buying an additional 4,753,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $194,454,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 385.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 447,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,488,000 after acquiring an additional 355,470 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $44,433,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $236.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

