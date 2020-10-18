Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 0.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after buying an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after buying an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,374,000 after buying an additional 81,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $892,177.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,017,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $838,723.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $29,335,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

