Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 19,135 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,135 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Wealthcare Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 75,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 173,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $31.92 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

