Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 224 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $557,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 159.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $225.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $234.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

