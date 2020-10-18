Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 264 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in McDonald's by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in McDonald's by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in McDonald's during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald's during the 1st quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.28 and a 200 day moving average of $196.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald's currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

