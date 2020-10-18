Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 70,105 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,105 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,763,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,654,000 after buying an additional 731,215 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,231.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 495,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after buying an additional 436,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,852,000 after buying an additional 343,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

