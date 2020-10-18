Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 8,239 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

