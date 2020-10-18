Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 9,700 Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.64% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $59,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $66,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,480.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,150 shares of company stock worth $981,375. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

