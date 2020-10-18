Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.9% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,789,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,174 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.82 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

