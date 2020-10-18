Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,784,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,914,000 after buying an additional 711,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,102,000 after buying an additional 144,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,153,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,818,000 after buying an additional 121,439 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,437,000 after buying an additional 152,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 477,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after buying an additional 299,250 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $61.73.

