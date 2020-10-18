Mitie Group plc (MTO.L)’s (MTO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

Get Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) alerts:

LON:MTO opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Wednesday. Mitie Group plc has a one year low of GBX 29.05 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of $370.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, insider Peter Dickinson sold 182,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total value of £60,265.59 ($78,737.38). Also, insider Philippa Couttie purchased 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £2,144.67 ($2,802.03).

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.