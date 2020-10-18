Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on MONRF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Moncler from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Monday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. Moncler has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

