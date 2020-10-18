Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Monmouth R.E. Inv. also reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

MNR opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter worth $138,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter worth about $187,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.