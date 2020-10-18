Morgan Stanley Increases Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $25.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Wendys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. Wendys has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.29 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,033.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the third quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Wendys by 120.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Wendys by 38.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wendys by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Wendys by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

