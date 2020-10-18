Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Saipem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Saipem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Saipem presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Saipem alerts:

Shares of SAPMY stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Saipem has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.