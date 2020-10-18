Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OMVKY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of OMV in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of OMV in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OMV stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. OMV has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

