MyWish Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. MyWish has a total market cap of $358,750.03 and $235.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish token can now be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

About MyWish

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,544,111 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

