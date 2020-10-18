Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in September

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,900 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,599.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.40. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEMTF. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nemetschek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.