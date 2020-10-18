Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives $6.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 92.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.53. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

