Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $148.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $104,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $11,321,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,657,974. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth $201,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $287,000.

Nevro stock opened at $152.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.99. Nevro has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

