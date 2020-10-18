New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

NGD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on New Gold from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight Capital increased their price target on New Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$1.70 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$1.70 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.71 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -17.60.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$178.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.1886282 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

