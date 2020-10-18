Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCMGY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of Newcrest Mining stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Newcrest Mining has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

