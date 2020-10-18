NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Increased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.42. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.34. The company has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $9,742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at $194,672,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,962 shares of company stock valued at $103,292,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

