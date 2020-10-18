NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.73 ($33.80).

Get NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) alerts:

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €29.32 ($34.49) on Wednesday. NORMA Group SE has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12-month high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €27.56 and a 200-day moving average of €24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $934.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.37.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.