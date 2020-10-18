NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.73 ($33.80).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €29.32 ($34.49) on Wednesday. NORMA Group SE has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12-month high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €27.56 and a 200-day moving average of €24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $934.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.37.

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

