Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $5.18 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of ($51.97) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. FMR LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,313,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 64,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,862,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,071 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 15.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the period.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

