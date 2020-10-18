Norway Savings Bank Acquires 632 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,783 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,279,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

