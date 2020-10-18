Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 950.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Novartis by 262.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

NVS stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.37. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.