NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “
Shares of NYSE PAE opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.11. NTN Buzztime has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $12.76.
About NTN Buzztime
PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.
