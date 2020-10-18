Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OBSV. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Obseva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Obseva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Obseva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Obseva presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Obseva has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $118.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Obseva in the second quarter worth $6,862,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Obseva by 345.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 84,980 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Obseva in the second quarter worth $401,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Obseva in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Obseva by 23.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 36,859 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

