Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

