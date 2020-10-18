Oldfather Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,120 Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after buying an additional 18,701,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,894,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

